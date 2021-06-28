As fire rescue tirelessly searches through the rubble of the Champlain Tower South condo, they are finding heartbreaking reminders of some of the youngest people impacted by the collapse.

Leo Soto, the person who started a makeshift memorial near the site of the collapse said rescuers left stuffed animals and toys they had found in the rubble of the building.

Stuffed bears and animals are being found at the site of the #SurfsideBuildingCollapse by crews. They are gathering what they find and placing them at a makeshift memorial near the site 😭#SurfsideStrong



📸 Leo Soto pic.twitter.com/T6mLSLQoVl — Patrick Chalvire (@PatC_Alexander) June 28, 2021

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also paid a visit to the scene of the memorial Saturday and took some time to pray and reflect on the tragedy.

#MDFR chaplain & firefighters take a moment to visit the memorial site near the Champlain Towers for a moment of prayer & reflection. They prayed for strength & peace for the families affected, as well as protection & endurance for the men & women commited to the rescue efforts. pic.twitter.com/hR7wj4hxAl — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 26, 2021

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, officials said 10 people have died as a result of collapse, and 151 people remain unaccounted for.

Fire Rescue and special response teams have been working at the site since Thursday to find survivors inside the rubble.

Those who have missing loved ones should visit the Family Reunification Center, located at 9301 Collins Ave., or call 305-614-1819.