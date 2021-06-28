SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have uncovered one more body at the site of the partial condominium building collapse in Surfside, increasing the death toll to 10, officials said.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava provided the update during a news conference held late Monday morning.

“We are exploring all possible avenues, and we are going to continue and work ceaselessly to exhaust every possible option in our search,” she said.

The mayor also reiterated her commitment to conduct a thorough investigation into the collapse.

“We are going to get to the bottom of what happened here,” she said. “Right now, our top priority is search and rescue and find the people.”

Daniella Cava said there are 151 people still unaccounted for and 135 who are accounted for.

“Our detectives are working in real time, right now, to audit this list,” she said.

Over the weekend, police identified eight of the victims:

54-year-old Stacie Fang

54-year-old Manuel Lafont

83-year-old Antonio Lozano

79-year-old Gladys Lozano

80-year-old Leon Oliwkowicz

26-year-old Luis Bermudez

46-year-old Anna Ortiz

74-year-old Christina Beatriz Elvira

As of Sunday afternoon, the Support Surfside fund has raised more than $1.2 million.

Those who have missing loved ones should visit the Family Reunification Center, located at 9301 Collins Ave., or call 305-614-1819.

