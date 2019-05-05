Fire damages new luxury resort in Key Largo; no injuries

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — Fire has damaged a new luxury, adults-only resort in the Florida Keys.

The pre-dawn fire on Sunday burned sections of the Bungalows, which had opened in December on Overseas Highway in Key Largo.

According to the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department said the blaze ignited at around 5 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said the resort’s restaurant and upstairs section were torched.

“It’s a total loss,” said Key Largo Volunteer Fire Capt. David Garrieo. “The building was completely engulfed in flames.”

However, officials said crews were able to contain the blaze to the resort’s main building.

Flames could be seen ripping through the structure and shooting through the roof. Cellphone video showed the blaze burning for hours.

Key Largo resident Mary Wilson, who lives next door to the Bungalows, said she woke up to see big flames engulfing the property.

“Our fear was — the first thing we ever thought of, was there any loss of life?” she said. “Which would be a horrible thing.”

Fortunately, officials said, there were no injuries.

7Skyforce hovered above the scorched frame of the main building as firefighters put out hot spots, Sunday afternoon.

“It’s just horrible. I’m still not getting over it yet,” said Wilson. “Watching the smoke come out today, it’s still smoldering. It shouldn’t happen to anyone.”

Late Sunday afternoon, crews began clearing out of the scene.

The resort has 135 private bungalows situated throughout the 12-acre waterfront property.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

