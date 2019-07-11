FHP: Norton’s improper lane change caused crash leading to his arm amputation

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers have released the traffic crash report of the rollover crash involving Miami Dolphins tackle Kendrick Norton that led to the amputation of his arm.

The report was released Thursday morning and provides further details surrounding the two-vehicle crash that happened in West Miami-Dade on the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway, near State Road 826, just after 1:15 a.m, on July 4.

Norton and a female passenger, identified later as Shakir Williams, were in a black 2017 Ford F-250, heading towards the northbound lanes of State Road 826 when Norton made an improper lane change to the southbound lanes.

When he switched lanes, he side swiped a gray 2015 Maserati Quattroporte that was in the lane, according to the crash report.

Norton’s truck then hit a concrete barrier wall and overturned.

The other car ended up in a nearly horizontal position on the southbound lanes.

Norton and Williams were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, while the driver and two other passengers in the Maserati did not suffer any serious injuries.

Officials also noted Norton and Williams were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Following the crash, Norton’s agent said his arm had to be amputated, possibly ending his football career.

The report comes days after the NFL reached out to Norton to tell him all of his medical expenses will be covered.

His agent has set up a GoFundMe support fund for Norton and his family.

