Miami Dolphins tackle Kendrick Norton updates fans on condition, asks for GoFundMe donations

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins tackle Kendrick Norton has updated his fans on his condition for the first time after having his arm amputated following a crash in West Miami-Dade.

The 22-year-old former Hurricane star posted a story on his Instagram account on Monday where he gave a thumbs up with the caption, “I’m good thank you to everyone that checked on me! I’m good thanks for the prayers to God be the glory.”

On Tuesday morning, Norton featured a post on his story from his agent, Malki Kawa, encouraging others to donate to a GoFundMe account for his family.

Kawa asked followers to donate “anything you can.”

According to the the GoFundMe page, posted by Kawa’s company First Round Management, the NFL reached out to Norton to let him know all of his medical costs will be covered.

As of Tuesday morning, over $3,700 has been donated to reach the $150,000 goal.

His family is said to have been put in a financial strain following the crash and end of Norton’s professional career.

Norton was behind the wheel of a Ford F-250 that collided into a concrete barrier wall along the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway at State Road 826 just after 1:15 a.m. on July 4.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews transported Norton and a female passenger to Jackson Memorial Hospital following the rollover crash.

Norton’s agent said his left arm had to be amputated following the crash.

He was signed to the Dolphins in December after playing three seasons at the University of Miami.

