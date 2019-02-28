FHP: Man fired gun in possible road rage incident in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man after he allegedly fired his gun during a road rage incident in Pompano Beach.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Joseph Brown, 46, and Taishan Spicer, 31, got into an argument as the two were driving in Palm Beach County, Thursday morning.

FHP said the two drivers then drove southbound into Broward County on Interstate 95 toward State Road 814/Atlantic Boulevard, at around 7:15 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alvaro Feola said, “When the victim gets to Atlantic Boulevard, he tries to exit I-95 and turns back in. The other vehicle’s driver stopped the vehicle, stopped behind him, and fired three rounds at the victim’s vehicle.”

FHP said Brown then left the scene.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted Brown’s Toyota Corolla at a gas station on State Road 811/Dixie Highway and conducted a traffic stop, where they detained him. Deputies also saw a semi-automatic handgun in Brown’s vehicle, FHP said.

Brown was then taken back to the scene of the shooting, where Spicer identified him as the shooter.

Brown was then transported by FHP to the Broward County Jail. He faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and carrying a concealed firearm.

