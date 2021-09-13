PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a reported road rage shooting on Interstate 95 in Pembroke Park.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene on I-95 near Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Saturday night.

Officials said the victim was in a pickup truck and came to a stop after shots were fired.

It remains unclear if the victim was struck by a bullet.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.