FHP, FDOT warn drivers to put cellphones down while driving as new law takes effect

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A law that makes cellphone usage while driving through construction zones and school zones illegal has gone into effect.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Transportation have teamed up in a distracted driving awareness campaign called “Put It Down.” The two agencies held a press conference discussing the new rule in West Miami-Dade, Tuesday.

“No text, no call, nothing is worth losing a life over. Put it down. It can wait,” a campaign commercial said.

The campaign is focused on promoting new laws, educating the public about safe driving practices and warning people about the dangers of distracted driving.

“The purpose of our campaign is to reduce the number of crashes on our roadways and highways throughout South Florida and the rest of the state of Florida,” Florida Highway Patrol Maj. Chris Dellapietra said.

The Florida legislature passed a measure in July that allows law enforcement to pull over and ticket drivers caught texting and driving. As of Tuesday, law enforcement are able to pull over and ticket drivers for holding a cellphone in a designated school crossing, school zone or active work zone.

“Distracted driving is anything that takes your hands off the wheel and your eyes off the road,” Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said. “Texting is one of the most dangerous distractions because it requires both the same abilities that are needed to drive safely.”

Any driver violating the new law will receive a warning until Dec. 31.

After that, violators will receive a non-moving violation with no points on their license after their first offense. A moving violation with three points on their license will be assessed for any subsequent offenses.

Officials are warning drivers to think twice before they pick up their phones while driving.

“On average, every week, there were more than 1,000 distracted driving crashes throughout our state,” Camacho said. “This is a number that is way too high, and these crashes are 100% preventable.”

Officials said any fines related to the new law will vary by county.

“Whatever the text or call, it can wait,” Camacho said. “Put it down and focus on driving.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.