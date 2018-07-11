Feeding South Florida hosts annual Summer Hunger Ends Here event in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Feeding South Florida hosted its annual Summer Hunger Ends Here event in Davie.

The community breakfast on Wednesday served to celebrate and honor partner agencies, as well as dozens of volunteers who work tirelessly for the community.

“It’s so incredible to see the variety of people around the room, whether it’s our partner agencies or whether it’s our volunteers,” said Sari Vatske, executive vice president of Feeding South Florida. “It really shows the strength in the community, and I think this morning is proof positive that there is still so much really good going on in the community.”

Last year alone, the organization distributed more than 50 million pounds of food, enough to feed more than 700,000 people.

