Feeding South Florida helps furloughed employees on Day 34 of Government shutdown

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Feeding South Florida took to Miami International Airport on Day 34 of the government shutdown to continue to help furloughed employees.

Thursday morning, starting at around 10 a.m., the non-profit organization provided produce and groceries to TSA agents.

Feeding South Florida also went to the City of Miami’s Federal Detention Center providing assistance to the unpaid guards.

There is an estimated 400 guards at the prison that will not be receiving their second paycheck since the government shutdown.

The CEO of Feeding South Florida, Paco Velez, said, “It’s really about making sure that those that are keeping us safe and secure and protecting us are also secure in when they’re going to get their next meal.”

“A lot of these families really don’t, I say all of them, don’t have any income coming in, and we want to make sure we can put food on the table for them and their kids,” Velez said.

One TSA agent at MIA, Humphrey Montoya, said, “These kind of times, I’ve never been used to anything like this in my entire life, so to have someone to give this out and us to be able to take advantage of it is really huge. I’m very appreciate.”

Feeding South Florida will be at MIA until 2 p.m. and the Federal Detention Center until 3 p.m.

The organization will make its way to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday to help furloughed employees there.

