Feeding South Florida CEO asks for help as COVID-19 relief talks stall, supply of food decreases

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The CEO of Feeding South Florida has put out a call for help as COVID-19 relief talks remain stalled in Washington.

It’s a catastrophic call for help as thousands are going without food this holiday season as Feeding South Florida is rapidly seeing a decrease in millions of pounds of food.

“Never have I seen this much need, this many families desperate and struggling to put food on the table, wondering when they’re going to get their next meal,” Feeding South Florida CEO Paco Velez said. “It’s really dire for our families. We’ve seen that need grow from 706,000 to almost 1.5 million just here in South Florida.”

Amid the pandemic and a lack of federal assistance, there’s not much Feeding South Florida can do to help those in need.

“It’s just very heartbreaking to see so many families, especially with broken spirits during the holidays, just hoping to get food and hoping to get some more hope, and hopefully, our leadership in Washington can deliver that soon,” Velez said.

Congressional leaders are scrambling to avoid a government shutdown and agree on a stimulus deal that will meet President Donald Trump’s demands.

The president rejected a $900 billion COVID-19 relief deal that would give Americans $600, pushing for the amount to be higher.

Meanwhile, holiday heroes, like the Ansin Foundation, Wells Fargo and Broward County leaders, all donated a combined total of $160,800 to provide millions of meals while the stimulus remains stalled in Washington.

“It’s truly frustrating that our leadership is struggling to be leaders, especially in a time like this when so many families are hurting and desperate and are really at the end of their rope,” Velez said.

If you would like to donate to Feeding South Florida, click here to be redirected to their website.

