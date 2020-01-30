FedEx truck catches fire at Deerfield Beach Wawa

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - No one was injured after a FedEx delivery truck caught fire at a gas station in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to a Wawa, located at 2271 West Sample Rd., at around 11 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where the charred front cab of the truck could be seen covered and surrounded by foam.

Rescue officials said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.