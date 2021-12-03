SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A FedEx driver has been transported to the hospital after getting run over by his own truck in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened near Southwest 58th Street and 97th Avenue, Thursday.

Police said the 34-year-old was under the truck fixing it when it somehow moved forward and rolled over him.

The victim remains in critical condition.

