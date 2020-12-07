FDOH reports over 7,700 cases of COVID-19 on Monday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 1,065,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 19,282 deaths.

As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,065,785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,711 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 105 deaths.

There are now 245,064 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 114,426 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 69,331, and 3,604 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 56,607 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

