FDOH reports over 5,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.18 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 34,616 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,184,354 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,571 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 83 deaths.

There are now 474,069 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 230,312 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 139,846 and 6,778 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 88,752 hospital admissions statewide.

