FDOH reports over 5,500 COVID-19 cases on Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 800,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 16,720 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 800,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,592 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 72 deaths.

There are now 185,552 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 86,091 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 52,184 and 2,290 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 49,185 hospital admissions statewide.

