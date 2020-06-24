FDOH reports over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 109,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 3,281 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 109,014 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,508 from Tuesday’s update.The new cases equal the largest single-day increase in Florida to this point in the pandemic.

There are now 27,779 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 12,217 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 11,523 and 174 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 13,574 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

