FDOH reports over 3,600 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.24 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 35,399 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 2,249,535 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,682 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 92 deaths.

There are now 486,808 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 237,924 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 144,069 and 6,938 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 91,169 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

