FDOH reports over 2,860 cases of COVID-19 on Monday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 32,779 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,011,211 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,862 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 37 deaths.

There are now 435,135 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 208,462 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 128,321, and 6,244 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 83,503 hospital admissions statewide.

