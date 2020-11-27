FDOH reports over 17,250 cases of COVID-19 for Thursday and Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 979,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 18,254 deaths.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 979,020 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 17,253 from Wednesday’s update.

The FDOH did not release a COVID-19 update on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The state also reported a two-day increase of 109 deaths.

There are now 224,166 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 105,084 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 64,300, and 3,278 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 54,467 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

