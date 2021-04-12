FDOH reports over 1,600 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Image by Fernando Zhiminaicela from Pixabay

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.1 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 34,056 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,125,846 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,613 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 35 deaths.

There are now 461,041 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 223,356 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 136,206 and 6,642 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The state also reported a positivity rate of 8.00%.

Health officials reported 87,024 hospital admissions statewide.

