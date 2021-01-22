FDOH reports over 13K new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,627,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 25,011 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,627,603 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 13,719 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 272 deaths.

There are now 354,704 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 163,896 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 101,019, and 5,105 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 69,735 hospital admissions statewide.

