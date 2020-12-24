FDOH reports over 13,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,247,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 20,995 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,247,546 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 13,147 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 121 deaths.

There are now 283,285 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 130,978 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 78,852, and 4,110 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 61,100 hospital admissions statewide.

