FDOH reports over 12K new COVID-19 cases on Monday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 282,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 4,277 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 282,435 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 12,624 from Sunday’s update.

There are now 67,713 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 31,484 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 21,806, and 611 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 18,498 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

