FDOH reports nearly 14K new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,517,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 23,396 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,517,472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 13,990 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 169 deaths.

There are now 334,217 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 153,715 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 93,994, and 4,787 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 66,634 hospital admissions statewide.

