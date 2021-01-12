FDOH reports 14,896 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,503,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 23,227 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,503,482 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 14,896 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 156 deaths.

There are now 331,649 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 152,645 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 93,295, and 4,737 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 66,204 hospital admissions statewide.

