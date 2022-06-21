FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Gregory Tony could be at jeopardy of losing his badge.

Tony’s badge is at risk after a Florida commission met on Tuesday to discuss whether or not they will go forward with looking into his police certification.

This stems from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) determining that Tony was not truthful on his application.

Tony faced controversy years ago when it was found that he did not include incidents from his teenage years and into the early parts of his law enforcement career on his application.

The commission is set to reconvene in August after they decided to look into the sheriff’s police certification.

If Tony loses his police certification, he will remain the county’s sheriff but his duties would be restricted.

