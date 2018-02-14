FBI search Parkland-area home amid school shooting investigation

NEAR PARKLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Federal investigators are searching a home near Parkland, as they continue to piece together what led a gunman to open fire at a high school three miles away, killing 17 people.

Just after 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, FBI collection crews made their way inside a house believed to be a location where alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz, 19, spent some time, according to reports.

Agents swung a gate at the home wide open so an evidence collection team could enter the residence.

The development in the ongoing investigation into the shooting follows another search at a mobile home park in Lantana, located about 30 miles away from the school, where federal agents reportedly located explosives.

Officials, however, have not confirmed the explosives are related to the shooting.

