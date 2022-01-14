WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI are releasing photos of a bank robbery that took place Friday.

The robber walked in demanding money from the bank employee saying he had a weapon.

It happened around 10 a.m. at a Regions Bank branch off Eighth Street in West Miami-Dade.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

