FBI investigating after suspicious envelopes found in Fort Lauderdale mailboxes

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - FBI agents are currently investigating suspicious envelopes that were left in several mailboxes in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 2600 block of Southwest 15th Street on Tuesday morning after envelopes filled with white powder were found in at least four mailboxes.

One neighborhood resident reported irritation after opening one of the envelopes.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Department’s hazmat team has since responded to the scene.

