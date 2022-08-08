HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A close call in Hialeah as police responded to the scene of an accidental shooting left a toddler injured.

Orlando Guzman Labrada was arrested and charged with culpable negligence.

Police said he left his gun unlocked and unattended on the bathroom counter.

Labrada’s three-year-old son grabbed the gun and fired it.

Thankfully the child was only grazed by the bullet but has been taken to the hospital as a precaution.

