Fatal crash in West Broward leaves 2 dead, including officer

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in West Broward resulted in the deaths of a Miccosukee Police officer and another driver.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene southbound along Interstate 75, right before exit 27, around 4:55 a.m., Saturday.

Police said the officer was driving home from work in his personal vehicle when he collided with a driver in a black Chevy.

The officer was airlifted to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The other driver, who has yet to be identified, died on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Southbound I-75 just west of U.S. 27 is currently closed while crews work to clear the scene.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

