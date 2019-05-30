Fashionable Davie teen takes on Scripps National Spelling Bee for third year

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 13-year-old girl from Davie is becoming a well known contestant at the Scripps National Spelling Bee and not just for her spelling.

Simone Kaplan will hit the stage for the third time in a fashionable manor on Thursday.

As in years past, she will be dressed in outfits covered in bees.

Kaplan was named one of the 50 of the competition’s finalists on Wednesday.

Final rounds will take place throughout the day on Thursday and the championship round will take place at night.

