Family searches for answers after 2 hit-and-run drivers hit loved one in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida family is searching for answers after two hit-and run drivers left their loved one with serious injuries in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Laurene Fermilien Jean, 66, is struggling to survive after two vehicles hit her at the intersection of Northwest 80th Terrace and North Miami Avenue around 10:30 p.m., Sunday, before their drivers fled the scene.

“This is my grandmother who has two jobs, who put her family first, came here from Haiti,” granddaughter Nettgy Jean Pierre said.

Surveillance video showed when a dark-colored passing car struck the 66-year-old, who was then dragged by a large white van. Neither of the drivers stopped.

Miami Homicide detectives are hoping someone who was in the area has a tip that could lead them to the two drivers.

“It’s wrong,” Miami Police Detective Alfred Hernandez said. “These families, they need closure, they need help, they need to know why this happened.”

Jean remains inside the Intensive Care Unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Family members believe she can hear them, but she has been unable to speak.

“We all just want closure,” Pierre said. “We want answers. We want closure. We want this to be all over.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.