Family safely escapes mobile home fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of three have escaped a Southwest Miami-Dade house fire without injury.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene of a mobile home fire along the 1500 block of Southwest 129th Court, just before 9 p.m., Wednesday night.

Neighbor Kat Menendez spoke with 7News and said, “I just walked out of my house, and looking directly across saw flames coming out of the windows. Immediately, I ran over. It was just the two young boys that had just gotten home and found the house to be on fire.”

“It’s just sad to watch anybody lose absolutely everything. [The mom] was at work just down the street, and [the son] had just gotten home,” she added. “Just to come home to that scene has to be the most heartbreaking thing to see.”

Officials said the home was evacuated before crews arrived.

