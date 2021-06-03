SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Friends and loved ones of a Southwest Miami-Dade mother lost to gun violence, just feet away from her 3-year-old child, are gathering to remember her.

It’s been one month since 24-year-old LaShontae Jones was shot and killed outside her apartment on May 3.

Police are still trying to find her killer, and her family said they need the public’s help to find the person responsible.

“This is very painful,” said Darlene Dukes, Jones’ mother. “I wouldn’t wish this upon nobody. If you know anything, we need you to still use your voice to speak.”

Jones’ family gathered to plead for justice.

“My heart goes out to any parent, parents that has to endure this pain,” Dukes said.

A man with his face covered walked up and shot the young mother while she was with her young daughter.

Her daughter was grazed by a bullet and injured by bullet fragments.

“Apple of her eye,” Dukes said, “she loved that little baby.”

Dukes said her daughter was a loving and caring soul and that her family is not losing hope.

“We’re not going to give up hope,” she said. “That’s not even an option.”

Dukes said her family was broken by the man who took her daughter’s life, and now they need the public’s help bringing him to justice.

“Please, do what’s right,” she said.

If you have any information on this shooting, call police.

