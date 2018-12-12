Family of SW Miami-Dade crash victim upset after suspect gets no prison time

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida family is filled with outrage after, the believe, the sentence for the man charged with fatally striking their loved one is not enough. They’re now calling for justice to be served.

Adrian Morales Rodriguez is accused in the fatal crash that claimed the life of Steven Lester in Southwest Miami-Dade on Christmas Eve in 2015.

The suspect has not spent a day in jail despite allegedly trying to leave the scene. On Wednesday, a judge assured he won’t go to prison for it, opting instead for house arrest and probation.

Upon hearing the sentencing, Lester’s family said the punishment is too light.

They said the only reason Rodriguez didn’t leave the scene is because two good Samaritans jumped in front of the car to prevent him from fleeing.

Investigators said Lester was crossing Southwest 223rd Street and 112th Avenue when he was fatally struck.

Lester’s older brother, Johnny Lester, pleaded with a judge for justice, Wednesday.

“Adrian Morales Rodriguez killed our brother, Steven, left him laying on the side of the road like a dead animal, and not face one day in prison,” he said in court. “He was loved by many people in the community and his church.”

Rodriguez was sentenced to eight years probation and is not allowed to drive for two years.

He will not go to jail unless he violates his probation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.