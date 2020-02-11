Family of injured Pompano Beach firefighter trying to get him home after accident overseas

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother is trying to get her son, who is a Pompano Beach firefighter, home after he was seriously injured in an accident overseas.

Doctors are demanding tens of thousands of dollars from Lorene Parker’s family before Michael Hughes, her son, can leave Indonesia and return to the United States.

“We just want to get him home, get him the care that he needs, and we need the community’s help,” said Parker. “All I know is that he is severely injured, and we want to get him here to the states, so we can get him the good care that he needs.”

Michael suffered a terrible accident while on a yearly ski trip overseas with friends.

“I don’t know the details,” said Patrick Hughes, Michael’s brother. “I just know he suffered a fall. At the last minute, they decided to spend a few days, since they were having so much fun, in Southeast Asia, so they decided to go down to Bali, Indonesia for a few days. They were supposed to be coming home later this week and this happened.”

The 39-year-old is in a hospital in Indonesia, and his family wants to immediately get him on a medical flight to Florida.

“They want to do treatment there because they’re afraid of transporting him in the condition that he’s in,” said Hughes. “We don’t know if that treatment is going to be adequate treatment, or if we should get him here for that treatment or now.”

Michael is conscious but is in a lot of pain. He suffered injuries including shattered ribs, a punctured lung and head trauma.

“He’s there. He’s being medicated,” said Hughes. “They are charging him an exuberant amount of money for the medication, and they’re saying, ‘We won’t do anything unless you give us cash.'”

Communication has been tough, and his family does not want to worry about how they are getting him back. They are simply worrying when they’ll get him back.

“The guy was unfortunately having a great time with his buddies and having a trip of a lifetime, and [for] such a freak accident to occur, it’s pretty devastating for everybody,” said Pompano Beach Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Jorge Rossi.

His fellow firefighters are standing with him and his family.

“In a short period of time, he’s one of those guys who made a big impact with the department,” said Rossi.

Michael’s family is thankful for everyone’s support, and they said they need more of it. Right now, they have more questions than answers.

“It’s been horrible. I feel helpless,” said Parker. “I don’t know what to do.”

Hughes’ family has started a GoFundMe page to help to bring him home.

