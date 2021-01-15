Family of 6 displaced after fire at Miami apartment building

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Miami apartment building.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews said they received reports of a fire at a building at 2417 NW 26 Street, just before 6:45 a.m., Friday.

When they arrived at the scene, there was smoke coming from the second floor of the building.

A family of six, including children between the ages of one and 13, was evacuated safely.

Overcome with emotion, Jessica Puerto described the moments after her apartment caught fire. She said she grabbed her children and ran out.

She said the fire started on the stove and spread from there.

“She tried to stop it by throwing some water on it, but it was just too fast,” said Puerto’s relative Jennifer Torres. “There was, like, oil in the area, so it spread even more.”

A man was also rescued from his balcony as he tried to escape the fire.

“Our crews immediately extended a ladder, made their way up to the second floor, rescued them and made sure that there was no one else inside the apartment,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

The fire has been deemed accidental as it stemmed from Puerto cooking.

“I believe the pot exploded,” said Sanchez. “Something happened or occurred that caused the fire to break out.”

The apartment’s kitchen was completely charred.

Torres said she’s glad her family made it out safely.

“Like, if they were to find out too late, it would’ve been too late to get them out because it was only one exit in this apartment,” she said. “I’m blessed.”

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is now assisting the displaced family.

