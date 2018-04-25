Family member, paramedics work together to deliver baby in Lauderdale Lakes home

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was in need of a family member when she went into labor, and a group of South Florida firefighters were right on time to assist.

The mother’s cousin, Charlene Joseph, and paramedics helped to deliver a baby boy who did not want to wait until they got to the hospital, Wednesday.

“By the time we got there, she gave birth within the first five or 10 minutes,” said Joseph who delivered the baby.

Paramedics from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue kept their cool and they worked with the new mother’s cousin to deliver the baby at her Lauderdale Lakes home.

“She started pushing, saw the baby head,” Joseph said. “I’m like, ‘The baby is coming. The baby is coming!'”

Joseph rushed to grab towels to hold her new nephew and that’s when the baby was ready to enter the world. “The shoulders finally came out and I just grabbed the baby, and at that time, the paramedic came,” Joseph said.

Baby Jayden was born weighing in at seven pounds, nine ounces right in the family’s living room.

Paramedics stepped in from there to make sure mom and baby were safe and sound.

“As soon as we arrived, our driver Juan Cardenas made first patient contact, noticed the baby was already pretty much delivered and he was able to put the clamps on the cord, cut the cord,” said BSO firefighter Brian Vengoechea.

The new mother was then transported to Plantation General Hospital

“My partner here, Pollock, was able to hold the baby, comfort mom, holding her hands the entire time to the hospital,” Vengoechea said.

Doctors then checked out both mom and baby once they reached the hospital.

“I was very excited. Very, very excited because I’m like, this is a first-time experience,” Joseph said. “I got to deliver a baby. Not even a nurse, no degree for this, but I delivered a baby, so it was beautiful.”

The mother and baby are doing just fine and will spend the night at Plantation General. They are expected to be back home in a few days.

