Family begs driver responsible for fatal hit and run to come forward

MIAMI (WSVN) - The family members of an elderly woman killed in a hit and run in Miami are begging the driver responsible to come forward and turn themselves in.

In a Wednesday morning press conference, family members of 76-year-old Hilda Garcia begged anyone with information on the case to come forward.

Garcia was killed Sunday night around 10:15 p.m. after someone hit her while she crossed the road near Northwest 37th Avenue and Ninth Street. Garcia was dragged between 80 and 100 feet, all while the driver never stopped to help.

“We won’t be able to say goodbye in a casket like regular people get to do because she’s been so destroyed,” said Tony Bolanos, Garcia’s nephew. “Some human being, some person did this. They have to have the decency to come forward. I will tell you this, if you don’t come forward, you will live in a living hell everyday, knowing, sleeping, that you destroyed a family. There is justice. There is a God, and that will eat at your hear until the day that you come forward.”

Police have released a description of the vehicle the are searching for.

“The vehicle we’re looking for is a 2005 to 2009 black or dark Pontiac, possibly G6,” said Miami Police detective Wendy Chadwell. “The front right section of the grill is missing, and there’s front bumper damage, and there’s a possible damaged windshield, the roof and possibly the trunk.”

Homicide detectives are also asking the public to come forward if they heard anything about the crash on social media.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

