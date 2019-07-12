Families left living in fear ahead of ICE’s mass deportation operation this weekend

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A migrant crackdown is coming to South Florida this weekend, leaving many people living in fear.

All the attention on Sunday will be focused on Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities ahead of a mass deportation operation.

“Our community is scared out of their minds,” immigration attorney Tammy Fox-Isicoff said.

However, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the process is not cut and dry, and the city does not know what to expect.

“We have not been notified about the scale of the operation,” Suarez said. “We haven’t been notified about the time. We haven’t been notified about who is being targeted.”

President Donald Trump spoke to reporters in Washington ahead of the weekend operation.

“People come into our country illegally. We are taking them out legally. It’s very simple,” Trump said.

Protesters are preparing for demonstrations at the ICE Detention Center in Miramar and the holding facility for children in Homestead, which has been a point of contention for candidates running for president.

Religious groups and volunteers in Homestead said the children there are well cared for, despite politicians who have said otherwise.

“I was overwhelmed with — surprised — at the great care that was provided for these children,” Pastor Russell Black said.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., strongly disagreed with that notion.

“Families continue to be separated at the border,” Mucarsel-Powell said. “You can see that if you come and visit the Homestead Detention Facility, where thousands of kids are being held.”

Deportation sweeps were rumored in June when the Trump administration threatened to go after one million people in the country illegally, but it never happened.

Immigration experts said Sunday’s operation is spreading fear in South Florida communities.

“It’s just a mass type of deportation,” Fox-Isicoff said.

Advocacy groups are reportedly preparing safe spaces in secret locations all throughout South Florida for people looking to avoid raids and deportation.

Trump said, for Sunday’s sweep, customs agents will concentrate on criminals.

“We’re focused on criminals,” Trump said. “We are focused on — if you look at MS-13 — but when people come into our country, we take those people out, and we take them out very legally.”

Candle-lit vigils are planned to begin at 7 p.m. Friday at immigration facilities in Miramar, Homestead and around the country.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.