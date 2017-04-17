Fair worker hospitalized in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to retrieve a person who was trapped on a roof inside the Miami-Dade Youth Fair.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews lowered the victim down from the top of the food stand at the Fair, Monday afternoon.

Other workers tried to help that woman. She was then taken to the hospital.

Officials have not released her condition.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.