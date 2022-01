MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have found an endangered missing woman.

Jeanne Dieurestil was last seen on Wednesday afternoon leaving her Margate home near Southwest 66th Terrace and Sixth Street.

Dieurestil was found Thursday afternoon at West Boca Medical Center in Boca Raton.

