Employees find Burmese python at loading dock in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Burmese python was found at the loading dock of a freight company in Doral.

Employees discovered the snake Thursday, at the business along Northwest 25th Street.

AA Native Wildlife was called in for the removal of the snake.

“We arrived. We basically saw the snake in the wheel well,” said Gary Wilcox, who is with AA Native Wildlife. “We did what we could, Manny and myself, to try to remove the snake out of the wheel well.”

Wilcox said the snake was reacting defensively to the uncomfortable situation.

“You hear that sound? It’s a hissing sound. It’s a defense mechanism,” said Wilcox. “You see those teeth? Those teeth are about 120 ridgeback teeth there.”

The python was said to measure more than 6 feet in length.

Wilcox said the snake looked malnourished for its size and maturity but can still be a danger to people and pets.

He also said the discovery of snakes in the area is not an unlikely situation.

“There’s a canal system here in Doral that runs directly to the Everglades,” said Wilcox. “As you know, Doral does border the Everglades, so it’s very probable.”

The python is now on its way to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation in Davie, where it will be cared for.

