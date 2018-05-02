Emaciated horses now on the mend after being found in Miami Gardens

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two horses that were found in an emaciated state at a Miami Gardens property are now on their way to recovering.

The two equines are currently being cared for by the South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and are now in quarantine.

When the horses were found, their bones were clearly visible and their hair was falling out.

The owner of one of the horses died, leaving the animal without any caretaker. However, the SPCA said the other horse simply wasn’t being taken care of by her owner, Carlton Williams.

“We want to make sure that they don’t have any communicable diseases that could, perhaps, get the rest of the healthy animals here at the facility sick, because we have close to 50 other horses,” said SPCA’s Laurie Waggoner.

If you would like to help the horses recover, you can donate on the SPCA’s website by clicking here.

