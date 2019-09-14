Elderly woman who went missing in Lauderdale Lakes found safe

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman who went missing in Lauderdale Lakes has been found safe, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 83-year-old Yakaterina Fomina had been last seen at her assisted living facility along the 3000 block of Northwest 43rd Court, at around noon, Saturday.

Officials said Fomina is experiencing the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s and only speaks Russian.

Saturday evening, investigators confirmed Fomina was located along the 3100 block of West Commercial Boulevard by Fort Lauderdale Police officers.

She has since been returned to her assisted living facility.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.