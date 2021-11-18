MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman has been transported to the hospital after shots were fired by a carnival employee at the Margate City Fairground — just hours before the Broward Fair is set to open to the public.

According to Margate Police, there was an altercation between two carnival employees at the Margate City Fairground, located at 1000 N. State Rd. 7, at around 4:30 a.m., Thursday.

One of the employees brandished a firearm and fired two shots, police said.

One of the bullets traveled into the room of an elderly woman at a nearby senior facility, The Senior Center at Lakeside Drive.

The victim was struck and transported to Broward Health North with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Authorities took the suspect into custody and said there is no threat to the public.

The fair is set to open as scheduled at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.