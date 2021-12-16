MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating a hit and run crash that took place around 6 p.m., Tuesday.

The incident took place around the area of Northwest 1st Street and 26th Avenue in Miami.

Police located an elderly woman suffering from lower body pain.

The other vehicle involved fled the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center.

She is currently in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.