Elderly man hospitalized after being hit by car in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man has been taken to the hospital after a car hit him as we walked outside in Hialeah.

Hialeah and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue teams responded to the scene near East 17th Street and Fourth Avenue, just before noon Tuesday.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue, the elderly man was hit by a vehicle while he tied to cross the street.

The man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

East 17th Street and Fourth Avenue have been closed while police detectives investigate.

The driver who hit the man reportedly stayed on the scene.

